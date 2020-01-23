Gillibrand Announces 2020 Service Academy Nominations From The Hudson Valley

Gillibrand Nominates 13 Students from the Hudson Valley for Service Academies

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, today announced her nominations for candidates from the Hudson Valley to four of the nation’s leading service institutions: the United States Military, Naval, Air Force, and Merchant Marine Academies.

“Our nation’s service academies cultivate exceptional officers, and it is a privilege to nominate some of the best and brightest students from the Hudson Valley to attend these distinguished institutions,” said Senator Gillibrand. “These future leaders have outstanding academic records and a passion for service. I look forward to watching the successes of all of our nominees as they further their education and serve our nation in the armed forces.”

A selection committee formed by Senator Gillibrand chose the nominees from a large group of qualified applicants. Decisions were based on criteria including academic record, leadership potential, and overall achievement. Final acceptance is determined solely by the service academies.

The United States service academies offer a first-class education as well as a chance for young people to serve our country upon graduation as commissioned officers in the United States Armed Services. This year, Senator Gillibrand nominated 13 candidates from the Hudson Valley to the service academies.

Senator Gillibrand’s nominees are listed below by their hometown and academies: